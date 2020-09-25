September 26, 2020

Orange County Sheriff's Office

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 9.14-9.20.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:07 am Friday, September 25, 2020

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from September 14 – September 20, 2020:

Monday, Sept. 14

  • Theft at the 8700 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange
  • Threats at the 100 block of Patillo Road in Bridge City
  • Animal bite at the 1000 block of Dalton Drive in Bridge City
  • Burglary at the 2600 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
  • Wreck at the State Hwy. 12 and Farm to Market Road 1136 in Orange
  • Threats at State Hwy. 62 and Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange

Tuesday, Sept. 15

  • Theft at the 11000 block of Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange
  • Vicious animal at the 2600 block of Farm to Market Road 3247 in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 1000 block of Camilia Street in Rose City

Wednesday, Sept. 16

  • Threats at the 4100 block of West Brackinwood in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 5800 block of Patillo Circle in Orange
  • Animal bite at the 5300 block of Colony Lane in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 9600 block of Mistletoe Drive in Orange
  • Theft at the 5600 block of Tyler Street in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 300 block of Renfo Road in Vidor

Thursday, Sept. 17

  • Burglary at the 200 block of Loch Lomond in Bridge City
  • Assault at the 700 block of Doty Road in Vidor
  • Burglary at the 200 block of Loch Lomond in Bridge City
  • Discharge of a firearm at the 400 block of Simmons Road in Vidor

Friday, Sept. 18

  • Pursuit on Interstate 10. The suspect was quickly taken into custody without incident after the deputies deployed tire deflating devices to disable the vehicle
  • Disturbance at the 5900 block of Woodland Drive in Orange
  • Disturbance on West Sutton Drive in Vidor
  • Burglary at the 3000 block of Dempsey Drive in Orange
  • Theft at the 13000 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange
  • Traffic collision at Caribou and State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Saturday, Sept. 19

  • Sexual assault in the Vidor area
  • Suspicious person at the 4500 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
  • Burglary at the Bairds Bayou Boat Ramp in Vidor

Sunday, Sept. 20

  • Disturbance at the 1300 block of Main Street in Vidor
  • Suspicious vehicle at the 14000 block of Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange. A male was arrested.
  • Burglary on Old Hwy 62 in Orange
  • Disturbance on Elliott Street in Vidor
  • Stolen vehicle at the 8200 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
  • Suspicious circumstances at the 8200 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

