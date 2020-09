Death Notices 9.25.20

Paula Quebedeaux, 67, of Bridge City, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Bernice F. Wolford, 86, of Houston, Texas formerly Port Arthur, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Clara Somerville, 97, of Port Arthur, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.