Bears fall on road at Kincaid; area scores
HOUSTON – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin’ Bears fell to Houston Kincaid on the road Friday night 42-26.
Full stats and scoring plays from the Bears (0-2) will be updated tomorrow.
The Bears led Kincaid 20-14 at the half but Kincaid won the second half 28-6 to grab the win.
Other scores across the area of interest includes:
Jasper 30, Vidor 19
Hardin-Jefferson 26, Liberty 21
Port Arthur Memorial 38, PN-G 32
Lumberton 32, Brazosport 28
Buna 22, Woodville 14
Anahuac 36, Tarkington 35
East Chambers 49, Hardin 19
Newton 72, Kountze 7
Livingston 21, Madisonville 16
Carthage 42, Gilmer 14
Evadale 33, Frost 8
Mustangs zap Hamshire-Fannett in district opener
FANNETT – Piling up more than 500 yards of total offense, the West Orange-Stark Mustangs cranked up District 11-4A Division... read more