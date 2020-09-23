Nederland cancels opener against Huntsville due to COVID-19 concerns

The Nederland Independent School District on Wednesday announced the season-opening varsity football game between Nederland and Huntsville Friday has been canceled, citing “an abundance of caution, due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases and the number of individuals in quarantine protocol within the Nederland High School athletics program.”

The game was scheduled for Friday evening at Sam Houston State University, which shares its home field (Bowers Stadium) with Huntsville High School.

“The amount of time students and staff would be in close proximity traveling on the buses was another factor in our decision,” Nederland athletic director and head coach Monte Barrow said in a statement. “We understand this is disappointing for our students and school community. However, we must be diligent in ensuring the safety of all involved.”

Information for those who have purchased tickets via Huntsville ISD’s website will be distributed as soon as possible, Barrow added.