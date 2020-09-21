OF’s Wrinkle, LC-M’s Fisher take Nederland CC Meet

NEDERLAND – Orangefield’s Payton Wrinkle continues his winning ways this cross country season as he won again over the weekend, this time bumping up a notch in classification as the 4A runner took the Class 5A-6A race in 16 minutes, 45.32 seconds.

Meanwhile, without Wrinkle’s services, the Bobcat boys still captured first-place as a team in the 4A-and-under division.

The Bobcats were sparked by Cody Strause (second, 19:34.27), Bryce Moore (fifth, 20:27.83), Brayden Babin (eighth, 20:56.42), Leyton Loft (10th, 21:00.99), Braden Trammell (17th, 22:53.33), Mason Houghton (18th, 22:58.17) and Dakota Williford (20th, 23:10.36).

For the Lady Bobcats over the 4A-and-under two-mile course, Kira Merendino led the way with a sixth-place finish of 15:16.24 followed by Draven Crochet (eighth, 15:32.27), Sally Crosby (10th, 16:07.14) and Kylie Smith (17th, 17:13.39).

Also in the boys 5A-6A race, Bridge City’s Caden Shaw was second with a 17:15.08 and teammate Hernandez was seventh with a 19:38.05.

In the boys 4A-and-under race, LC-M’s Kieffer was fourth with a 20:14.99 followed by West Orange-Stark’s Myron Griffin (seventh, 20:35.36), LC-M’s Longlois (ninth, 20:59.70), WO-S Kaleb Istre (12th, 21:47.58), WO-S’ Uriel Galvan (13th, 21:47.95), WO-S’ Aidan Crochet (14th, 21:57.99), WO-S’ Maleki St. Julien (24th, 24:12.89), WO-S’ Andrew Samuel (26th, 24:57.74) and LC-M’s Perez (26th, 27:09.89).

In the girls’ Big Division race Bridge City’s Guillory was 11th with a 15:21.80 followed by teammates Smith (14th, 15:51.80), Cherry (16th, 16:16.52), Thomason (17th, 17:21.30), Lobatos (18th, 17:29.95), Carpenter (20th, 19:11.89) and Dillow (21st, 19:51.49).

In the girls 4A-and-under Division, LC-M’s Annabelle Fisher claimed first-placed as she covered the course in a sizzling time of 12:51.74. She was followed by LC-M’s Courmier (fifth, 15:13.49), LC-M’s Tippins (18th, 17:16.55), WO-S’ Edid Balderas (19th, 17:32.61), WO-S’ Cacho (25th, 18:02.14), LC-M’s Seymour (26th, 18:07.45), LC-M’s Keltz (28th, 18:46.89), LC-M’s Hallman (30th, 19:04.64), LC-M’s Williamson (31st, 19:07.70).