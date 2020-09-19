West Orange Council to hold Budget Hearing Monday

By Dawn Burleigh

West Orange City Council will meet at 5 p.m. on Monday at 2700 Western Ave. in West Orange for discussing as well as answering questions concerning the proposed budget for the city for fiscal year 2020-2021.

Following the Budget Hearing, the council will hold a Public Hearing at 5:15 p.m. for the Proposed Tax Rate for upcoming fiscal year.

At 5:30 p.m., the council will then hold it’s regular session. On the agenda for that meeting, among other topics, is a Public Hearing regarding the closeout of TxCDBG contract #7218509.

The council will also consider adopting the city’s budget at a tax rate of $0.470 per $100 assessed value.