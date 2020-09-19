Lady Bears drop tight five-gamer to Lumberton

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears dropped a hard-fought decision to the Lumberton Lady Raiders in their district opener Saturday.

The Lady Raiders escaped LC-M’s gym with a 25-13, 16-25, 25-17, 22-25, 15-13 victory in a nailbiting finish.

Trinity Williams led the Lady Bears with 12 kills while Christina Joseph had 10 and Alyssa Ammons had nine.

Williams also contributed 29 assists and 28 digs.

Shannel Anderson had 18 assists and three aces while Hallie Maddox notched five aces.

The Lady Bears will visit Orangefield Tuesday.