Community Briefs 9.19.20

September Book-Ins

The Orange, Texas, Chapter of AAUW will hold its first Book-Ins meeting through video conferencing, the Zoom platform, on Tuesday, September 22, at 7 p.m. Member Marilyn Greene Neel, retired librarian of Lamar State College Orange, will lead the book group discussion. The topic will be “The Keeper of Lost Things: A Novel” by author Ruth Hogan. Membership in AAUW is still open. For information on Book-Ins and membership in AAUW, leave a message for Sarah Boehme at (409) 883-4147. Help and advice in using the Zoom platform will be available for those who would like assistance.

VFW Auxiliary Fall Garage Sale

VFW Post 2775 Auxiliary will host a fall garage sale on Saturday, October 10 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the VFW Hall at 5303 North 16th Street in Orange. Vendors will be allowed to set up Friday, October 9 from 5 p.m. ’til 8 p.m. Tables will rent for $15 or $20 if along with clothes racks or tent frames. Parking lot spaces will rent according to space needed. Make checks payable to VFW Auxiliary; send to Chairman Mary Snapp at 7927 Sandra Lane; Orange, Texas 77632. For further info, call Mary Snapp 409-697-0380 between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Friends of the Orange Depot Board Meeting

The next meeting of the Friends of the Orange Depot board and volunteers is scheduled for Thursday, September 24, 5:30PM at the Depot. Since the group has not been able to meet for a number of months, it is important that everyone who is able be in attendance to handle the items on the agenda.

Because of the pandemic, health protocols will be in place for the meeting. Temperatures will be taken, tables sanitized and separated, and masks should be worn. Please bring your own bottles of water as no refreshments will be served under the present circumstances.

Guest will be City Manager Mike Kuntz who will be available to answer the group’s questions about 11th Street situation. Final vote will be taken.

The organization, because of the pandemic concerns, had to cancel the postponed annual Depot Day fundraiser, which was to be held on October 3. Depot Day will be held at the normal time, the first Saturday in May 2021.

In the last few weeks, the city has allowed special events to be held at the Depot at 50% occupancy. Anyone wishing to book an event at the depot can call 409-330-1576. www.orangetxdepot.org

Orange County Beekeepers Group Meetings

Meetings are suspended pending COVID-19 resolution. The Orange County Beekeepers Group normally meets the first Tuesday of each month 6 p.m. Anyone interested in Honeybees or Beekeeping is welcome to join us on Facebook, search Orange Texas Beekeepers.

We are a group of local beekeepers interested in spreading information about honeybees and the pollination service they perform. This group works with the Orange County Ag Agent to expand beekeeping opportunity in Orange. We also strive to aid and assist fellow beekeepers, any new beekeepers and the general public.

For information or assistance with Honeybee removals please contact the Orange County Agrilife office 409-882-7010.

South Texas State Fair

The South Texas State Fair will be held from March 25 – April 4, 2021.

Poultry orders/entries are September 29, 2020

Lamb, goats, swine and F1 heifers tag orders due September 29, 2020

Lamb, goats, swine and F1 heifer tag-in: TBD

Entry deadline for lambs, goats, swine and F1 heifers is December 1, 2020

Roaster pickup: January 22, 2021 (YMBL office)

Broiler pickup is February 12, 20201 (YMBL office)

Rabbit entry deadline is February 2, 2021

Food Pantry

5K Ministries Food Pantry, located at 9125 Skeeter, Orange, TX 77632 at the corner of Hwy 62 and Skeeter 3 miles north of the intersection in Mauriceville, is open 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Fridays. For more information, call 409-745-7110

Be A Change Maker

United Way offers a Change Maker option to help. You can ‘round up’ your spare change with every credit or debit card purchase. Find out more by texting UWOC to 43506 or online at https://unitedwayorangecounty.harnessapp.com/roundup/

Fly Ins

Orange County Radio Control Club meets each Tuesday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the club’s airfield located at 10623 Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange. Guests are welcome as long as club members are present. Learn more about building and flying remote controlled airplanes with other enthusiasts.

Hand Quilting Demonstration

Thrift and Gift Shop holds a free Hand Quilting demonstration from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., every Tues. and Thurs. at 350 South 37th Street in Orange (located in the old Salk School). For more information call 409-886-7649.