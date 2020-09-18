Virginia Lee Currier, 97, of Orange, Texas, passed away on September 18, 2020, in Beaumont, Texas.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Brother Barry Bradley. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.

Visitation will be held prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Claybar Funeral Home.

Born in Blue Earth County, Minnesota, on October 16, 1922, she was the daughter of William Lawrence Ellis and Amy Viola (Morris) Ellis. Virginia was a teacher for many years, working for the American Association of University Women and St. Mary Catholic School. She was also a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Orange. Virginia was a caring woman with a big heart. She and her husband, Fred, fostered many children throughout the years. Virginia found great joy being outdoors and she had a passion for gardening. She was even a Master Gardener at Shangri La in Orange. Virginia will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Amy Ellis; her husband, Frederick “Fred” Currier, Jr.; her brother, Billy Ellis; and her grandson, Tanner Sparks.

She is survived by her children, Bill Currier and wife Mitzie of Burkeville, Denise Campbell and husband Leslie of Waxahachie, and Teresa Sparks and husband Jay of Orange; her five grandchildren, Cody Thompson, Dane Campbell, Nathan Campbell, Jennifer Sparks, and Eric Sparks; and her 12 great-grandchildren, Halley, Nicklas, Zachary, LeAnne, Patrick, Natalie, Hannah, Caroline, Gunnar, Maverick, Kian, and Ridge.

Serving as pallbearers will be Eric Sparks, Jay Sparks, Leslie Campbell, and William Currier.