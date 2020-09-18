LC-M receives gifts from Education First FCU

Education First Federal Credit Union’s Community Relations Coordinator Faith Brammer delivered appreciation gifts to Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD on Monday. The gifts are microfiber cloths that are antimicrobial for staff to wipe down their phones, glasses, computer screens and other items.

According to Combs, this is not the first time that Education First FCU has provided gifts or support to the District. “Education First FCU has been a supporter of LCM Schools in years past, including thousands of dollars of classroom furniture, educational manipulatives and other tools and equipment following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. They also give LCM and other districts funds from their annual Pay It Forward program.