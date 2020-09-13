Orange County Disaster Rebuild and disaster recovery resources

From staff reports

A “Drive Thru” Multi Agency Resource Center (MARC) will be in Orange County Sept. 18-19 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. according to Orange County Disaster Rebuild.

Multiple organizations will be on site to provide resources for those that have suffered major residential damage from Hurricane Laura.

Access to this event is limited to Orange County residents only. Attendees will need to self report through this link: HTTPS://ARCG.IS/UOROB prior to registration. Damage reports are not a guarantee for assistance and will be verified.

Registration for event is required. Follow link below. Event address will be provided upon registration.

https:www.eventbrite.com/e/multi-agency-resource-center-marc-tickets-11951522823?aff-ocdrmarc2020.

One submission per affected address. Registration ends September 16. Drive-up registration will not be permitted.