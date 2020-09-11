Orange County marriage licenses issued 8.21-9.11.20
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of August 21 – September 11, 2020:
Mark D. Gossard and Lauren E. Darnall
Jake G. Castilaw and Cassandra R. Cranford
Douglas L. Fregia and Kari A. Guillory
Price D. Chambers and Delina B. Cole
Jacob W. Kenna and Alex T. Barks
Joseph P. Castro and Honoka Maeda
Siya C. Ouch and Didar Berdigaliyeva
Daniel D. Burkett and Dorin A. Wilcox
Christian A. Parker and Elena Q. Labrador
Jacob W. Burns and Cassandra s. Dominy
Justin J. Journeay and Hannah N. Gentzsch
