COVID Numbers
COVID-19
New numbers for the COVID crisis were released on Wednesday showing an increase of 203 total cases in Orange County. The numbers reflect an average of 67 more active cases a week since the last numbers were available before Hurricane Laura. The number of recovered persons is now at 1419 including 419 currently active cases.
