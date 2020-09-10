OC COVID results through Sept. 9
Orange County COVID-19 weekly testing results for September 9, 2020.
* Antibody test results are NOT included in this information.
* This information includes only data reported to Orange County.
* Positive Cases are counted only ONCE (re-tests are not counted).
* Hospitalizations are current, not cumulative.
* Orange County is not responsible for the accuracy of data received from others.
* “Unspecified” represents incomplete data submitted to Orange County by others.
