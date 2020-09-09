September 11, 2020

Van Wade/Orange Leader

St. Paul, Food Bank busy

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:58 am Wednesday, September 9, 2020

St. Paul UMC teamed up with the Southeast Texas Food Bank, Bridge City-Orangefield Ministerial Alliance and the St. Paul Richter Food Program to provide non-perishable food boxes, meat, milk, and bread to the Orange County region along with folks in Louisiana over the weekend. The church would also like to thank all the volunteers who helped, including scouts from Scouts BSA Troop 290 and Girl Scout Troop 3639.

