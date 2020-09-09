September 11, 2020

Revised Bridge City Lady Cardinal Volleyball Schedule

By Van Wade

Published 9:20 am Wednesday, September 9, 2020

BRIDGE CITY

Sept. 18: at Nederland

Sept. 19: at Vidor*

Sept. 22: Lumberton*

Sept. 25: at WO-S*

Sept. 26: Orangefield*

Sept. 29: LC-M*

Oct. 2: Vidor*

Oct. 3: at Silsbee*

Oct. 6: at Orangefield*

Oct. 9: Silsbee*

Oct. 13: Community Christian

Oct. 16: at Lumberton*

Oct. 20: WO-S*

Oct. 23: at LC-M*

