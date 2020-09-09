September 11, 2020

  • 82°

Operation Help Our Neighbor is set for Saturday

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:23 am Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Storm Recovery

Anitoch Missionary Baptist Church and The Potter’s House will host a supply giveaway for families affected by Hurricane Laura from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at Mount Calvary Baptist Church located at 612 North 3rd Street in Orange. Giveaway will last while supplies last. Dr. John H. Smith Jr is pastor.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar