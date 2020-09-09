GOACC Golf Tournament canceled
PRESS RELEASE — Due to the effects County wide of Hurricane Laura the chamber announced it is unfortunately canceling this years Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce annual golf tournament. This was not an easy decision, but one we think is best for all businesses involved. We will be contacting all sponsors in the next several days to begin issuing refunds. We thank you for understanding. As always we THANK YOU for your support!
