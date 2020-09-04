McCoy’s Building Supply offering discount pricing for Hurricane Laura survivors
McCoy’s Building Supply stands alongside those affected by Hurricane Laura. The McCoy’s store in Orange is offering discounted pricing on a range of products to support customers as they repair their homes and properties. Any customer repairing their home is encouraged to ask their cashier for Hurricane Laura Relief Pricing. The pricing discounts will vary by different product categories as a percentage off retail price.
McCoy’s Building Supply in Orange is located at 4514 West Lutcher Drive. Store hours are 7am to 6pm Monday through Friday and 7am to 5pm on Saturday. All McCoy’s stores are closed on Sunday.
