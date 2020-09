Death Notices 9.4.20

Elsie Richter, 92, of Groves, Texas, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

David Tyrone Heard, 48, of Orange, Texas, passed away on September 1, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Claybar Funeral Home, Orange

Maxine Messer Williams, 86, of Orange, Texas, passed away on September 1, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Claybar Funeral Home, Orange

Wanda Madice Addison, 94, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on September 1, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Claybar Funeral Home, Orange

Michael Thornell, 36, of Port Neches, Texas, passed away on August 31, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Katherine Hoffpauir, 99, of Groves, Texas, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.