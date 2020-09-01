Lillie Henderson, 84, passed at her residence on August 24, 2020. Lillie was born in Bryan, Texas, August 20, 1936 to Eddie and Catherine Henderson. Lillie resided in Orange for 58 years and later moved to Beaumont.

Lillie leaves to cherish her memory three siblings, Mattie Stephens Foley, Helen Stephens Shepherd (Clyde) and Clarence Stephens, Jr. (Rachel), and a host of nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. Graveside services will be Saturday, September 5, 2020, 11:30am at Magnolia Memorial Garden in Orange. Visitation will be Saturday, September 5, 2020, 9:00 to 10:30am at Mercy Funeral Home, 1395 Gladys Street, Beaumont, Texas. Services are entrusted to Price Mortuary (formerly Geter Funeral Home).