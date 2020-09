Death Notices 9.1.2020

Elva Vian Burlin, 90, of Beaumont, passed away on August 26, 2020, Claybar Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home, Beaumont

Sharon Kay Waters, 72, of Groves, passed away on August 22, 2020, Claybar Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home, Beaumont

Dorothy Mae Hoyt Pierce, 87, of Beaumont, passed away on August 29, 2020, Claybar Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home, Beaumont

Mack Elden Moore, 93, of Beaumont, passed away on August 30, 2020, Claybar Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home, Beaumont

Barbara J. Davis, 83, of Port Neches, Texas, passed away on August 31, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Levingston Funeral Home- Port Neches.

Kathleen Myrtle Williams Bobbitt, 92, of Port Neches, Texas, passed away on August 26, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Levingston Funeral Home- Port Neches.

Carolyn Sue Vickers Patin, 85, of Belton, Texas formerly of Port Arthur, Texas, passed away on August 25, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Levingston Funeral Home- Groves.

Katherine Hoffpauir, 99, of Groves, Texas, passed away on August 30, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Levingston Funeral Home- Groves.

Roger Ross, 66, of Nederland, Texas, passed away on August 27, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Levingston Funeral Home- Groves.