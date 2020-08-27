Texas Longhorn Complex gets hit hard by Laura
TOOMEY – A favorite old stomping ground for many Orange Countians through the years, the Texas Longhorn Complex, as an entertaining night spot, took damages from Hurricane Laura hard early Thursday morning.
The further east of the Texas/Louisiana border you go, the damage increases as the Toomey and Vinton, Louisiana region took a beating from the vicious winds.
You Might Like
Reporting your damages
Following Hurricane Laura, the Orange County Office of Emergency Management and Orange County Disaster Rebuild is encouraging all residents in... read more