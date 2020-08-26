August 27, 2020

NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 6 p.m. 8.26.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 7:17 pm Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Hurricane Laura

Here is the 6 pm position update:

28.2°N 92.9°W

Moving: NW at 15 mph

Min pressure: 947 mb

Max sustained: 145 mph
130 miles from Port Arthur, TX and Lake Charles, LA

Tropical Storm force winds are now on the coast of Louisiana. These winds will extend inland to the I-10 corridor over the next 2 hours.

Tides are running 2 to 4 feet above normal and that will rapidly increase through this evening. Expect evacuation routes from the coast to be cut off from the rising water.

