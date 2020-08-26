NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 10 a.m. 8.26.20

Hurricane Laura is a major category 3 hurricane. It could strengthen to category 4 today before landfall tonight in southwest Louisiana. Expect widespread power outages, trees downed, homes and businesses damaged.

The storm surge forecast is 12 to 18 feet above ground level for coastal areas. Catastrophic and life threatening flooding is expected – not just at the coast but as far inland as the I-10 corridor of southwest Louisiana.

Rainfall of 5 to 10 inches with locally 15 inches will cause flooded roads. This rainfall will have a hard time draining due to the storm surge. Water rescues will likely be required if people are on the road and stay in the area.

Record river flooding is expected on lower sections of the Calcasieu River.