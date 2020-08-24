Temporary Suspension of Permitting at Big Thicket National Preserve due to incoming Tropical Systems

KOUNTZE, Texas – In preparations for Tropical Storms Marco and Laura, Big Thicket National Preserve will temporarily suspend the issuance of all permits including, back-country camping, trapping, and special use permits. Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Big Thicket National Preserve is currently operating under modified procedures.

With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed at this time:

The Big Thicket National Preserve Visitor Center and Headquarters complex remain closed to the public.

All ranger-led programs, academic field trips, volunteer workdays, and special events remain cancelled until further notice.

Most vault toilets at trailheads and day use areas throughout the preserve remain closed until further notice.

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. At Big Thicket National Preserve, our operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance, and will be regularly monitored.

For general information about Big Thicket National Preserve, visit www.nps.gov/bith or call the preserve visitor center at 409-951-6700. Visit us on Facebook www.facebook.com/BigThicketNPS, Twitter www.twitter.com/BigThicketNPS, and Instagram www.instagram.com/BigThicketNPS.