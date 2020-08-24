Orange County marriage licenses issued 8.17-8.21.20
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of August 17-August 21, 2020:
Gary Smith and Brooke Brown
Kyle Tibbs and Jamie Johnson
Corbin Voegeli and Taylor Benoit
Cody Luke-Chandler and Kassy Downs
Edward Martin and Casey Leatherwood
Mark Gossard and Lauren Darnall
You Might Like
Community Briefs 8.24.20
Master Gardener certification orientation The next Master Gardener certification training course will start on Sept. 3 with orientation on Aug.... read more