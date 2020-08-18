Bobby Lee Smith

August 7, 2000 – August 16, 2020

Bobby Lee was raised in Vidor and grew up going to Vidor Elementary, Middle School, Junior High, and High School. He was a proud graduate of VHS Class of 2019.

Bobby learned to love soccer in high school and could be found in his down time kicking a ball around the yard at home. He also taught himself to play guitar and loved to skateboard.

He was a beloved grandson, son, and a wonderful friend with a zest for life! He dreamed of moving out to California to work on sets in Hollywood and having enough funds to send home to take care of his Pawpaw.

Bobby is survived by his Pawpaw Rodney Earl Smith, Father and Step-Mother Robert Earl Smith and Amber Michelle Brown, Mother Billie Jo Pierre Copper, Sister and Brother-in-law Rebecca Roichelle Renee Gabourel and Jeremy Gabourel, Brothers Justus Edwin Barron and Matthew Keith Smith.

A memorial service will be held at Faith Assembly of God, 390 S Archie St, Vidor at 12:00pm on Saturday August 22, 2020. Officiating will be Pastor Jerry Smith.