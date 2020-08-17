Newton County Sheriff’s Report 8.17.20

PRESS RELEASE — We have been going from can to can’t around here. Being short handed is eating our lunch. Also, the missing man from Louisiana is taking lots of man hours.

Speaking of the missing man, if anyone knows anything about the disappearance of Jimmy Box, please let us know. Foul play is feared.

Deweyville 1st Responders were dispatched to the sandbar at Indian Lake. Reports were a 40-year-old lady overdosed. Seems she was smoking meth/marijuana. She was transported to a hospital in Beaumont. How old do you have to be before you quit being stupid. This is the 4th possible overdose call in the county this week.

Deputies recovered a stolen travel trailer in the south end of the county. They had a Bill of Sale for the trailer. We are still looking into it.

We are still getting lots of calls about ATV’s and kids on county roads. Even kids on golf carts. Be glad when school starts back.

Gotta go! Thought for the week: I think the real reason this generation is so angry is because their music sucks. Ya’ll have a great week and if we can help, just holler. God Bless.