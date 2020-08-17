COVID Mobile Testing in Orange this week
A mobile test collection will be on Wednesday, Aug. 19, Thursday, August 20, and Friday, August 21, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Orange County Expo Center located at 11475 FM 1442 in Orange.
Persons will be screened for:
- Fever and/or chills
- Cough (dry or productive)
- Fatigue
- Body aches/muscle or joint pain
- Shortness of breath
- Sore throat
- Headaches
- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea
- Nasal congestion
- Loss of taste and/or smell
