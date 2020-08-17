August 17, 2020

Orange County Sheriff's Office

Child’s death under investigation

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 7:53 am Monday, August 17, 2020

PRESS RELEASE — On Saturday, August 15, shortly before 8 p.m., Orange County Deputies responded to N. Main Street in Vidor, Texas in reference to an unresponsive child. Once they arrived, Deputies discovered a four year old child deceased after being left in a vehicle for several hours. This case is currently under investigation by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services.

 

