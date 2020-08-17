Child’s death under investigation
PRESS RELEASE — On Saturday, August 15, shortly before 8 p.m., Orange County Deputies responded to N. Main Street in Vidor, Texas in reference to an unresponsive child. Once they arrived, Deputies discovered a four year old child deceased after being left in a vehicle for several hours. This case is currently under investigation by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services.
You Might Like
Gwen Boehme celebrates 100 years
By Dawn Burleigh In 100 years, many things have changed. The Dust Bowl on April 14, 1935. The Dust Bowl... read more