Cloeren Inc looks to expand

City asks for public help with litter issue

By Dawn Burleigh

Cloeren Incorporated, located in the city of Orange, is looking to make a capital investment of $5,548,000 and is committed to the retention of 209 jobs as part of the application.

The company is applying for the designation as an Enterprise Project with the state of Texas under the Texas Enterprise Zone Program.

“I want to thank Paul Cloeren for its impact locally and globally,” Jay Trahan, City EDC Director, said.

A Ryan Consulting staff said the program has been around for about 20 years.

“Cloeren has been a great corporate citizen to the community,” Omar, staff member said. “While there is an economic slowdown, Cloeren is looking at growth over the next five years.”

A resident was thankful for Orange City Council for quickly responding to citizens request for mowing the property of the Cove school.

“Thank you, Council member at large Paulk Burch, and to the Orange Council for acting so quickly concerning the property at Cove school getting mowed,” Carol Edwards, of Orange, said during the Tuesday morning council meeting held via telephonic.

The meeting was held to advance the public health goal of limiting face-to-face meetings to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Larry Spears, Jr. also added upon closing the public comment section of the meeting that he would not reopen the public comment section during the meeting.

During a meeting two weeks ago, citizens spoke concerning feral hogs destroying their yards in the Cove area.

“With the help of Carolyn Hennigan and a non-profit group, we are addressing the feral hogs in Cove,” Council member Mary McKenna said.

Mayor Larry Spears Jr also thanked Hennigan for her part in helping address the issue of the hogs before addressing the concern of litter in Orange.

“We have heard you not only on social media, but in phone calls, emails and post cards,” Spears began. “We have driven around, and it is deplorable. We are trying to find ways to fix this. We cannot leave an officer 24 hours a day at one location. As soon as they leave, someone is there dumping.”

He added that it would take the help of the citizens to make a difference.

“We are asking the public to help us stop the littering. If you see your neighbor dumping something they should not be, turn them in, report them,” Spears said. “We do care and we are just as sick and tired as you are about the litter.”

He added that changing the mindset of those doing it was the only way to make a difference.

“God has blessed us,” Spears said. “Businesses are moving in. If we can’t take care of the little things, how can we expect God to bless us with the larger things?”

Proof of improvements in the community was presented with the 2020 Certified Appraised Values from the Orange County Appraisal District.

The 2019 Tax Ceilings was $127,575,486 and for 2020 it is $131,980,670.

“The values in the area have increased,” Finance Director Cheryl Zeto said.

“This means the city is moving forward,” Spears said.