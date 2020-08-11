Lamar University pausing football workouts due to positive COVID-19 tests

Due to a rise in the number of student athletes testing positive for COVID-19, football practices have been put on hold at Lamar University. The students, mostly asymptomatic, have been quarantined for 10 days per CDC protocols, and the university is conducting contact tracing as well as deep cleaning.

The University conducted polymerase chain reaction test on all athletes, coaches and staff per NCAA testing requirements. This is the second time LU athletes have been tested for the virus. Initially, tests were conducted when athletes returned to campus at the end of June. No returning athletes tested positive at that time.

Student athletes, who reside on campus, are not restricted from travel or from leaving campus over the weekend. Going forward, LU will test athletes weekly per NCAA requirements and continue to evaluate all fall sports.

“The health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority,” said Marco Born, LU athletic director. “We are not going to risk further infection. We’d rather err on the side of caution, and right now, that means, putting a pause on our program.”