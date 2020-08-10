Orange County marriage licenses issued August 3 – August 7, 2020
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of August 3 – August 7, 2020:
Christion J. Rivas and Olivia R. Richards
Jody J. Breaux and Karen D. Silva
Curtis A. Melvin and Maria R. Peredo Paz
Christopher C. Phillips and Crystal L. Mabe
Joel A. Woolley and Shelia L. Woolley
Jason R. Foskey and Stacy L. Grooms
Kevin D. Johnson and Theresa G. White
Casey A. Burleigh and Mackenzie L. Trawhon
Colby B. Seago and Khandi R. Breaux
William J. LeBlanc and Tammy F. Carter
Caleb A. Spruell and Casey L. Dixson
Dustin W. Halbert and Hailey J. Crain
Thomas F. Cook and Ellen M. LeBoeuf
John R. Smith and Tonya A. Faircloth
Billel Algiers and Uzma Baig
Kenneth C. Tolman and Rickie A. Flores
Marvin J. Deon, Sr. and Almetria Platt
