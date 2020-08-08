A few weeks ago, I wrote that COVID-19 might be God’s plan. The more I hear on the news, read the paper, etc., I believe that statement more and more to be true.

An on-line Pastor that I was listening to, made the statement “The Devil is God’s Devil”, and it is so true. Satan is not omnipresent, omnipotence, omniscience, like God is. God has always had Satan under control.

In Job 1:12 – “And the Lord said to Satan, “Behold, all that he (Job) has is in your hand. Only against him do not stretch out your hand. So, Satan went out from the presence of the Lord.”

God gives Satan permission to take all of Jobs possessions, family, etc. but Satan is not allowed to harm Job in this first go around, proving that Satan has to get permission from God to do anything.

In Revelation 20:1-2 it states “Then I saw an angel coming down from heaven. He had in his hand a key to the hole without a bottom. He also had a strong chain. He took hold of the dragon, that old snake, who is the Devil, or Satan, and chained him for 1,000 years.”

Satan knows the Bible, and he knows he is on a short leash. It so funny that Satan knows his end and outcome, and it’s not good, yet he keeps doing evil. Satan must not be as smart as we think he is. He is fighting a loosing battle, and he knows it. Most who know they are losing, cut their losses and move on. Not Satan.

In John 6:70 – Jesus replied, “Didn’t I choose you, the twelve, and yet one of you is the devil?”

Jesus knew He chose Judas for the glory of God. Evil for the glory of God just sounds strange even to say. Everything Jesus did on earth was for that purpose. We lose sight of this principal, as well as not remembering that God is in control always – thru the good and the bad. When we are going thru bad times, it could mean God is allowing it to make us grow, or achieve glory for Himself. God has to be able to set the earth up for a one world order, for the book of Revelations to come to pass. What more perfect way than all the world’s economy to faulter, all at the same time to make that happen. We know everyone in every country, has been affected by COVID-19, which has hurt their economy. How will we all bounce back? How will it all play out? God knows, because He has a plan.

Jeremiah 29:11 states “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

God is speaking to Christians in that statement. We will have a future in heaven just as the scriptures state.

1 Peter 1:5 – “God is keeping careful watch over us and the future. The Day is coming when you’ll have it all – life healed and whole.”

Revelation 21:1 – “Then I saw “a new heaven and a new earth,” for the first heaven and the first earth had passed away, and there was no longer any sea.”

God said look for the second coming.

Matthew 24:42 – “Therefore keep watch, because you do not know on what day your Lord will come.”

I’m looking. Are you?

Karen Y. Stevens is Executive Director at Meals on Wheels