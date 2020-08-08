Letter to the editor: Free college courses
To Editor:
First time in a century, young adults can out produce their ancient generation.
I have 16 grand kids. The older one graduate with an associate degree before graduating from their high school.
It’s the new trend, It’s simply amazing and incredible.
During the China-Virus they were bored, so all of them decided to see who could take the most courses and who ever make the best grade. Pa-Pa Owen would reward the winner. Thanks!
Who would have thought Lamar University would be in all three cities of the Golden Triangle with Free Course for the summer, mind BLOW-IN (College Free).
College Course has enlarged their minds make high school easier and help Ace the (SAT) and be a scholarship recipients.
They have many colleges to choose from. Some drop sports and went into engineering. And one a doctor of chiropractor M.D.
The internet can be used in a posiotve manner.
My father and mother dropped out of Stark High School.
I dropped out of Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas.
Life would be great, instead of the world of Hard Knocks.
Thanks for your time,
Owen McPayne
Vidor
