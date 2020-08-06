August 6, 2020

  • 90°

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 2:30 p.m. 8.6.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:56 pm Thursday, August 6, 2020

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this weekend.
Rain chances will increase by the middle of next week.
Temperatures will run near normal.
In the tropics, all is quiet for the next five days. Note the updated NOAA seasonal forecast has increased.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar