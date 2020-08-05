Saint Mary School is enrolling students now

To The Leader

Saint Mary School has a long history of producing amazing students that grow to be productive, high-caliber citizens and professionals. These are well documented facts. Not only are the graduates well educated, but they have been instilled with values and characteristics that make them honest, caring Christians. Further, Saint Mary School accepts children of all faiths and helps all children be all they can be.

As the school year opens this August, Saint Mary School begins its 96th year of providing this quality education to the children in the Orange community. The school began in 1924 when a grammar school was established by Reverend Otto Bauer. It was staffed at the beginning by sisters belonging to the Dominican Order of the Sacred Heart Congregation of Houston.

Later, in 1949, Reverend Joe Berberich, who was a great believer in Catholic education, expanded the school to include a high school. The high school remained until 1970. The school now houses grades Pre-K 3 through 8th grade. Classes are five days a week in-house, and After-School Care is available.

Students, moving into area public schools, go on to be honor students, salutatorians, and valedictorians in disproportionate high numbers. There are many physicians, lawyers, and other professionals in the alumni. The reasons for this seem to be the quality teachers, excellent curriculum, and discipline that lends itself to exceptional learning and achievement. The Principal, Katie Sanders, along with Father Joseph Daleo, and an experienced staff, work to maintain the school’s reputation for excellence.

Saint Mary School has the advantages of small class size and large classrooms. This creates a better environment in order to combat Covid-19. Social distancing, sanitizing, and other Diocesan Guidelines are followed to protect the children. Virtual classes also are available if preferred.

As we now travel well into the 21st century, Saint Mary School continues to serve as an educational beacon to the children of our area. This “little school” with big results still gets the job done.

The school is registering now for the 2020/2021 school year. A visit with the Principal and a tour of the school is welcomed.

SAINT MARY CATHOLIC SCHOOL

2600 Bob Hall Road

Orange, Texas 77630

409-883-8913

www.stmaryschooltx.org