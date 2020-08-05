Orange Police Beat 7.24-7.30.20
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from July 24 – July 30, 2020:
Friday, July 24
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2000 block of 16th Street
- Assault at the 100 block of Pine Ave.
- Burglary at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
- Assault at the 200 of 11 Street
Saturday, July 25
- Stolen vehicle at the 1900 block of Link Ave
- Assault at the 700 block of rein Ave
- Theft at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
Sunday, July 26
- Runaway at the 1800 block of Wildwood Ave.
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 2500 block of Park Ave
- Driving under the influence – alcohol at the 500 block of 7th Street
Monday, July 27
- Fraud at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Traffic collision resulting a fatality near Edgar Brown and Strickland Drive
Tuesday, July 28
- Weapons offense at the 1900 block of Decker Ave
- Assault at the 100 block of Pine Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage near 20th at Link
Wednesday, July 29
- Shoplifting at the 1600 block of 16th Street
- Assault at the 1000 block of Ruby Lane
- Theft at the 4000 block of Sikes
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 1600 block of Green Ave
Thursday, July 30
- Theft at the 2400 block of 16th Street
- Weapons offense at the 2400 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th and Inwood
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Tulane and 37th
- Driving under the influence – drugs at the 1800 block of 16th Street
- Robbery at the 4300 block of 27th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
You Might Like
Newton County Sheriff’s Weekly Report 8.3.20
PRESS RELEASE — Hope everyone had a good week. Not too bad around here. All the courthouse people have checked... read more